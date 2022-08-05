Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,022. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

