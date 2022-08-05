Centrality Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

