Centrifuge Trading Up 1.4% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $93.00 million and $148,764.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00623878 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
