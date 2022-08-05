Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $73.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. 59,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -127.22 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,289 shares of company stock worth $333,299. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

