Chainge (CHNG) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Chainge has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Chainge has a market cap of $5.01 million and $1.62 million worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
Chainge Coin Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Buying and Selling Chainge
Receive News & Updates for Chainge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.