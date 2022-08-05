Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $3.66 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and $366.18 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,599,970 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

