ChainX (PCX) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. ChainX has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $729,459.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

