Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,526. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

