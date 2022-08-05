Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $550.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $644.72.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $459.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.15 and a 200-day moving average of $519.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
