Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,496,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

WFC traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760,930. The company has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

