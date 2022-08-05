Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.35. 457,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,905,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.