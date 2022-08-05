Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $76.64. 99,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,120. The stock has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

