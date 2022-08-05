Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. 311,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,685,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

