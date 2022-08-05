Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

