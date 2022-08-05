Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 527 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,898. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

