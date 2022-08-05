Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 8,123 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.92. 16,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.