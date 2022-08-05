ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCXI remained flat at $50.43 on Friday. 144,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,514. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $2,896,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

