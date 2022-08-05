ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $265.00 at Piper Sandler

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 425.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 62,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 43.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 574,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 174,029 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

