Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $146.51. 27,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $150.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

