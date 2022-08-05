Christopher A. Cartwright Purchases 25,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TRU traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. 886,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,227. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 137,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 96,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 108.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

