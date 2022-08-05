Christopher A. Cartwright Purchases 25,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE TRU traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. 886,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,227. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 137,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 96,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 108.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
