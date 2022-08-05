Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $56.67 million and $1.55 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $79.80 or 0.00343616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

