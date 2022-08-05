Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.90- EPS.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.77. 2,028,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,776. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.31.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.72.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

