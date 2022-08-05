Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.90- EPS.
Cigna Stock Performance
Shares of CI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.77. 2,028,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,776. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.31.
Cigna Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.72.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.