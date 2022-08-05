Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $291.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.72.

CI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day moving average is $251.31. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $284.46.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

