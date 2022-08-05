Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet cut Cimpress from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Cimpress Stock Performance
Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.