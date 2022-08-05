Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cimpress from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

