Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
