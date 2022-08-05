Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 1,003,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 1,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 821,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 747,654 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.