Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 11.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) traded down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $17.13. 43,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,665,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 94.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 75.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cinemark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

