Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.
CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.