Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

