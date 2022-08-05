Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRUS. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

