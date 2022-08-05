Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRUS. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.