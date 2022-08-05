Citigroup Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

