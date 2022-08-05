Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,267,000 after buying an additional 303,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of C traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 359,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

