Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.23

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.23 and traded as low as $17.54. Citizens shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands.
Citizens Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
