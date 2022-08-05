Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.23

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.23 and traded as low as $17.54. Citizens shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands.

Citizens Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

