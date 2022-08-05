Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 4,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,830. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

