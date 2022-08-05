Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 4,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,830. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also
