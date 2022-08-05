Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.84. 5,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,830. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

