ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider's stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company's stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

