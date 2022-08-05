Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,445. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -229.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

