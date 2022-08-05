Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.43, but opened at $69.33. Cloudflare shares last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 162,064 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

