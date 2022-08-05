Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.43, but opened at $69.33. Cloudflare shares last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 162,064 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.81.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Cloudflare Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.