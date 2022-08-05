Clover Finance Price Hits $0.43 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.
About Clover Finance
CLV uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
