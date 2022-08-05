Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Trading Up 9.6 %

Codexis stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Codexis has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $571.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Codexis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Codexis by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 308,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.