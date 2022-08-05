Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $2.99. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 85,458 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $848.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

