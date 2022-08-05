Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Cut by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 201,941 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 5.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $39,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. 35,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,281. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

