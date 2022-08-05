Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $11.15 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

