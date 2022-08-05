Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

Cohu Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.25 on Monday. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

