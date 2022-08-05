CoinLoan Price Reaches $18.50 on Top Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $36.08 million and approximately $407,764.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for about $18.50 or 0.00079477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

