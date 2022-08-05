Coldstack (CLS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $212,108.56 and $225,252.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00627789 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015355 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Coldstack Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.