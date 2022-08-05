Coldstack (CLS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $212,108.56 and $225,252.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00627789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

