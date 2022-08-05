Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

