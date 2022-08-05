Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $16.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $251.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,970 shares of company stock worth $57,229. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.