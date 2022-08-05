Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:FIX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $106.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

