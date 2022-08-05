Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.76) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CBK opened at €7.09 ($7.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($9.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.16.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

