Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.60 ($11.96) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.03) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK opened at €7.09 ($7.31) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.16.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.