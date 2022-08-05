CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 4,425,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,654. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CommScope by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

